From selling newspapers to tackling terrorists, new Maharashtra DGP finds 'Date' with destiny

Known for his simplicity in life, but toughness when it comes to duty, the 59-year-old officer till recently headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), one of the most coveted posts in the police establishment.

Arrest of 26/11 attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana after his deportation from the US in April to face justice in India and detention of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother and fugitive gangster Anmol were among his accomplishments during his stint as chief of India's anti-terrorism agency.

His professionalism was also evident while handling the Pahalgam terror attack case, the Red Fort blast and many other cases during his nearly two-year tenure at the NIA. Before his appointment as NIA chief, Date was heading Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).