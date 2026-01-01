From selling newspapers to tackling terrorists, new Maharashtra DGP finds 'Date' with destiny
Mumbai: Newly-appointed Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date, who has held key posts during his illustrious career, is known for his professionalism and impeccable integrity, and in words of former super cop Julio Ribeiro, he is one of the "brightest gems" that the IPS has produced.
The 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who rose from humble beginnings, was on Wednesday appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) in his home state. Date, a decorated officer of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will succeed incumbent Rashmi Shukla, who retires on January 3.
Known for his simplicity in life, but toughness when it comes to duty, the 59-year-old officer till recently headed the National Investigation Agency (NIA), one of the most coveted posts in the police establishment.
Arrest of 26/11 attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana after his deportation from the US in April to face justice in India and detention of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother and fugitive gangster Anmol were among his accomplishments during his stint as chief of India's anti-terrorism agency.
His professionalism was also evident while handling the Pahalgam terror attack case, the Red Fort blast and many other cases during his nearly two-year tenure at the NIA. Before his appointment as NIA chief, Date was heading Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
Date was among the first police officers to rush to state-run Cama and Albless Hospital in South Mumbai, where he fought with terrorists during the 26/11 strikes in 2008. He suffered serious injuries when a grenade thrown by the terrorists exploded in front of him inside the hospital building.
He was awarded the President's Police Medal for gallantry for saving the lives of women and children at the hospital during the attacks. It was Date's initiative to set up Anti-Terrorism Cells (ATCs) at each police station in Mumbai. The initiative was later was adopted at all police stations in the state.
During his decades-long career, Date served as the first police commissioner of Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) in adjoining Mumbai. He served in different posts during his central deputation, including as DIG in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
During his tenure in Mumbai, he served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), handling law and order in India's financial capital. He was posted as Additional Commissioner of Police in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and also headed Force One, a specialised commando unit of Maharashtra formed on the lines of the National Security Guard (NSG) in 2010.
The top cop, a doctorate in Economic Offences from the Pune university, was posted as a probationary officer at Ratnagiri after entering the IPS. During his stint in the coastal district, the young officer showed glimpses of his working style in years to come by taking strict action against criminals.
Growing up in Maharashtra's Pune city, Date used to sell newspapers to meet financial needs of his family. Experiencing life struggle and poverty in childhood, he studied hard and rose to become a high-performing student, topping BCom, ICWA and later UPSC examinations.
In 2005, Date received the Humphrey Fellowship and studied topics such as 'Economic Crime and Organized Crime and its Nature'. The IPS officer has authored a book, 'Varditlya Mansachya Nondi' (Notes of a Man in Uniform) in Marathi, in which he has shared his experiences in the police service. In his foreword in the book, Ribeiro, himself a distinguished former top cop, has mentioned Date as a "star in the firmament of police officers".
While praising him, the former Punjab DGP said in the foreword, "Many capable officers have fallen short in upholding justice and truth, ensuring the proper implementation of the law, and treating everyone as equal before the law. But fortunately, we also have some officers who have strictly adhered to their oath to respect the Constitution. Sadanand Date is one such officer." Ribeiro said Date is one of the "brightest gems" that the IPS has produced in its 70-year-long history.
Date's batchmate and former Special Director of NIA Atulchandra Kulkarni said, "I feel very happy to see a friend becoming the Maharashtra Police chief. This is something which is good for the state. He has shown impeccable integrity and highest level of professionalism when it comes to duty."
Date is returning to Maharashtra after serving in the NIA in a very disciplined manner and his appointment as DGP will take the Maharashtra Police to new heights, Kulkarni noted. Another retired IPS officer said Maharashtra is getting one of the finest officers as its police chief after a long time.