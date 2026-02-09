From Security to semiconductors: Key Outcomes of PM Modi's Malaysia visit



Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described his discussions with PM Modi as "very vital, very strategic and critical" for advancing bilateral relations. Recalling the elevation of ties in 2024, he said both sides were fully committed to implementing the agreed decisions "in a speedy manner".



PM Modi, in turn, characterised the India-Malaysia relationship as "special", citing shared maritime interests, deep cultural linkages and a common commitment to democratic values. He also reiterated India's firm and uncompromising stand on terrorism, stressing that there should be "no double standards, no compromise".



The two leaders held extensive delegation-level talks in Kuala Lumpur, which culminated in the exchange of 11 documents and a series of key announcements aimed at deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

The documents exchanged included agreements and understandings on audio-visual co-production, disaster management cooperation, combating and preventing corruption, UN peacekeeping cooperation through an exchange of letters, semiconductor cooperation through an exchange of notes, the International Big Cats Alliance framework agreement, social security cooperation between ESIC and PERKESO, vocational education and training (TVET), security cooperation between the national security councils, health and medicine cooperation, and the 10th Malaysia-India CEO Forum report.