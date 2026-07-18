From scrap collector to NEET success: Sikar’s Sunil Lohar cracks exam after tragic loss

Jaipur (IANS): Proving that determination can triumph over adversity, Sunil Lohar, a resident of Ward No. 12 in Reengus, Sikar district, has secured All India Rank 5,680 in the OBC category in the NEET examination.
Born into the Gadiya Lohar community, Sunil once accompanied his family in their traditional occupation of collecting scrap from door to door. Today, his success story is being shared as a source of pride for both his family and community.
What makes his success particularly inspiring is that it came just months after the devastating loss of his six‑month‑old son.
Despite the emotional setback, Sunil remained focused on his goal, believing that becoming a doctor would enable him to serve people in need and prevent others from experiencing similar hardships. He said he remained completely focused on his studies throughout his preparation.
He avoided using his mobile phone and devoted his time to NEET preparation, while also helping his father with the family’s traditional work whenever possible. He recalled that he had often accompanied his father in collecting scrap from door to door before pursuing his dream of studying medicine.
Sunil’s wife, Indra Devi, said the family lost their six‑month‑old son to illness about seven months ago. Although the family wanted him to remain at home during that difficult period, they unanimously decided that he should continue preparing for NEET.
According to her, Sunil returned home for only a day before resuming his studies. She said the grief of losing their child remains, but his success has brought renewed hope to the family.
Sunil’s father, Bhagwan Sahay Lohar, said that children in their community traditionally begin ironwork at an early age, and that education has often received little priority.
He expressed pride that his son had challenged this long‑standing mindset through education.
He believes Sunil’s achievement will inspire more families in the community to educate their children and aspire to professional careers.
His mother, Sikri Devi, described the achievement as a proud moment not only for the family but for the entire community. The family hopes Sunil’s journey will motivate other young people from similar backgrounds to pursue higher education despite economic and social challenges.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.