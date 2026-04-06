From scholar to activist: A professor’s work in transgender rights

RAJASTHAN: Aroutine knock on the door altered the course of Preeti Choudhary’s life on a May morning in 2018.

An English professor at the University of Rajasthan, Preeti, had just returned home in Jaipur and was on maternity leave. Around 8 am, the doorbell rang. As she opened the door, two members of the hijra community entered, clapping in the traditional badhai ritual — to bless her newborn and demand money. What followed shook her.

“They asked for a large sum,” Preeti recalls. “When I questioned it, they explained that nearly half goes to their guru, and the rest is shared. They are left with very little.” That moment dismantled a stereotype. What society often dismisses as coercion or “easy money,” she realised, was a structured survival system shaped by exclusion.

Today, Preeti is recognised as a prominent ally to the transgender community. Her journey culminates in her forthcoming book, ‘Trans People in India: A Decade After NALSA’ (2026). Her awakening came months before the reading down of Section 377 and years after the NALSA judgment recognised transgender persons as the third gender.

She secured a policy research grant. What began as an academic exercise evolved into a deeply personal engagement with the community. Breaking in was not easy. Years of stigma, compounded by colonial legacies like the Criminal Tribes Act of 1871, had made the community wary of outsiders. “I approached them with humility,” she says. Gradually, trust formed and stories emerged. She recalls a transwoman—a person who is biologically male but self-identifies as a woman—in Delhi who was sexually assaulted by multiple men and denied medical care. Another case involved a transwoman from Himachal Pradesh who adopted an abandoned child. The child struggled to access education because of her parents’ identity.