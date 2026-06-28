From routine bank job to excelling as fast bowler at 37: Inspiring story of Devendra Katheit

Indore: Left-arm pacer Devendra Singh Katheit's successful return to competitive cricket at the age of 37 has been one of the feel good stories of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh League.
Katheit had to give up the game at his prime due to financial constraints, forcing him to take up a nine to five job at SBI Bhopal in 2017. But luckily the bank had a cricket team, allowing him to roll his arm over from time to time.
Now on the wrong side of 30s, Katheit finally got the opportunity to return to competitive cricket and showcase his talent on a big stage via the Royal Nimar Eagles team, which is competing at the MPL T20 Scindia Cup.
His comeback was made possibly through the Player Development Programme (PDP) of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), aimed at giving talented cricketers a second chance to pursue their cricketing dreams.
He has repaid the faith shown in him by being the standout pacer in the competition, taking his side to the semifinals.
Reflecting on his journey, the pacer opened up on the challenges he faced on way to his comeback.
"Getting the opportunity to play in the MPL itself felt like a dream come true. I had stepped away from competitive cricket for several years, but I never lost the passion for fast bowling," Katheit said.
"When the Player Development Programme came along, I saw it as a chance to test myself against some of the best players in the state. The support I received from my seniors, coaches and teammates gave me the confidence to believe that I belonged at this level.
"For me, this journey is proof that if you keep working hard and stay ready, opportunities can come at any stage," he said.
Under the MPCA's programme, every MPL franchise includes two PDP players in its squad, identified through an extensive scouting process.
Fair to say, Katheit has made most of the God sent opportunity.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.