From outsider to front-runner: how Balen and Gen Z shook Nepal’s politics

“Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, an engineer and rapper, entered politics in 2022 by running for the Kathmandu mayoral race and won as an independent candidate, defeating stalwarts from different parties. But with just three years of experience as an administrator and politician, no family lineage in politics, and no party backup, he became the prime ministerial candidate of a party he joined just two months before the elections and made history by winning such a huge mandate and being in line to be the youngest Prime Minister in Nepal’s electoral history,” it added.