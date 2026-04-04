From outdated syllabus to fractured infrastructure, Pakistan's education system faces several flaws: Report

"The most pertinent failure of state of Pakistan in education is its overemphasis on quantity over quality. The state has established long and beautiful buildings and has increased the number of universities, programmes, courses and degrees, while it lacks interest in the quality of education. Quality, here, means that the skills which are acquired through education must align with modern needs. Moreover, HEC provides greater funds to those who produce a significant numbers of academic research papers, journals and articles, often overlooking their quality," Gulsher Ali wrote in Pakistan Observer.