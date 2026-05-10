From Olympian mother to record-breaking daughter, athletics runs in the family

This attitude to push oneself further is something Sahana herself has embodied. After giving birth to her daughter at 23 in the peak of her career, she refused to cave to expectations that she would give up athletics, as she says, “It’s not easy to return to sports after a kid. The expectation at home also was that I would stay home but I knew I wanted to show my talent. My husband (BG Nagaraj, former national and international sprinter) supported me, but it was a tough time.

Whenever I was tired after practice and came home, Pavana would curiously ask me about the competition, about the jumps – she was my inspiration.” Her work paid off, too, as Sahana shares with pride, “I won gold at the open nationals six months after returning to the sport.” She went on to win silver at the 2010 South Asian Games, gold in 2016 and represented India at the Olympics in 2012.