From numbers to impact: Financial planning as a career of the future

From side interest to serious profession

It is often tempting to view the current generation through the narrow lens of screens and social media. Yet beneath this perception is a far more meaningful shift—one marked by a growing engagement with personal finance.

Young people today are tracking expenses, investing earlier than previous generations, building emergency buffers, and actively seeking financial knowledge through diverse platforms.

Many are already managing their own portfolios and thinking consciously about budgeting, saving, and long-term wealth creation.

While this rise in financial awareness is encouraging, professional financial planning demands far more than access to information or personal experience.

Turning this interest into a profession means moving beyond managing one’s own finances to responsibly guiding others through complex, high-stakes life decisions.