From numbers to impact: Financial planning as a career of the future

In an era marked by economic uncertainty, evolving lifestyles, and increasingly complex financial choices, the ability to guide individuals and families toward long-term financial well-being has never been more relevant.
As more people actively seek structured, purpose-driven careers with lasting impact, financial planning is emerging as a profession of choice—one that blends analytical acumen with human insight.
Backed by globally benchmarked education and ethical standards, professional financial planning offers not just career stability, but the opportunity to build trust, influence life decisions, and grow alongside a rapidly expanding market.
For those with a natural aptitude for finance and strategy, this shift presents a compelling moment to explore formal financial planning education as a serious and future-ready career path.
From side interest to serious profession
It is often tempting to view the current generation through the narrow lens of screens and social media. Yet beneath this perception is a far more meaningful shift—one marked by a growing engagement with personal finance.
Young people today are tracking expenses, investing earlier than previous generations, building emergency buffers, and actively seeking financial knowledge through diverse platforms.
Many are already managing their own portfolios and thinking consciously about budgeting, saving, and long-term wealth creation.
While this rise in financial awareness is encouraging, professional financial planning demands far more than access to information or personal experience.
Turning this interest into a profession means moving beyond managing one’s own finances to responsibly guiding others through complex, high-stakes life decisions.
From helping young families plan their future and parents prepare for education expenses, to supporting professionals as they approach retirement, financial planners bring structure, discipline, and clarity to decisions that shape lives over decades.
This transition—from informed individual to trusted professional—is where financial planning truly comes into its own as a serious and impactful career.
Financial planning consulting as a profession
Financial planning is the process of developing strategies to help people manage their financial affairs to meet personal goals. Financial planners can help people take control of their financial lives, empowering them to feel more confident and stay on track to achieve their goals. Global research shows that people who work with a financial planner report a better quality of life, enjoy more financial confidence and resilience and are more satisfied with their financial situation.
The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® credential is the most desired and respected global certification for those seeking to demonstrate their commitment to competent and ethical financial planning practice. CFP® professionals meet initial and ongoing education, experience and professional development requirements, pass a rigorous exam that assesses competency, and adhere to a code of ethics, pledging to provide financial planning in the interests of clients and with the highest ethical and professional standards.
A career that grows with you
One of the most compelling strengths of financial planning is that it is inherently a long-term and adaptable profession. CFP® professionals can build rewarding careers across a wide spectrum of roles—within advisory firms, banks, fintechs, and wealth management platforms, or as independent practitioners—at various stages of their professional journey. This flexibility allows the profession to evolve alongside individual aspirations, life stages, and market realities.
Financial planning is also deeply experienced-driven. As professionals grow in capability and confidence, they may choose to specialise in areas such as retirement and estate planning, sustainable investing, or advising entrepreneurs and business owners. At the same time, as technology becomes more deeply embedded in financial services, digitally fluent professionals are especially well positioned to thrive—combining human judgement with data, tools, and platforms to deliver advice that is both personal and scalable.
Why the timing is right
India’s financial landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. More individuals are investing, living longer, and taking greater ownership of their financial futures, even as traditional safety nets continue to weaken. In this environment, the role of professional financial advice has never been more critical—helping individuals navigate increasingly complex decisions across life stages.
For young professionals entering the workforce, this moment presents a unique opportunity to build a future-ready, purpose-driven career with global relevance. Financial planning is not a passing trend; it is a profession rooted in long-term need. As financial systems, products, and life goals grow more complex, the demand for skilled, ethical financial planners will only continue to rise.
Creating an impact
Financial planning offers a rare opportunity to build a sustainable career while making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. It is a profession that rewards discipline, lifelong learning, and ethical conduct, while also offering professional independence, growth, and long-term credibility. At its core, financial planning is about helping individuals make confident decisions that shape their futures.
As the next generation steps into an increasingly uncertain world, careers that combine skill, stability, and social value are gaining renewed importance. Financial planning stands out as one such path—where financial acumen translates into trust, impact, and lasting fulfilment. CFP® professionals contribute not only to the financial well-being of individuals, but also to families, communities, and the broader economy, strengthening financial resilience at every level.
Dante De Gori, CFP, is the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB).
Prior to this, De Gori served as chief executive officer of the Financial Planning Association of Australia (now known as FAAA) – the financial planning professional body in Australia.