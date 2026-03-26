From mouse to coding: SPARK reshapes learning in govt schools, but time crunch persists

Tiruchy: A year after Tamil Nadu introduced the TN SPARK (Tamil Nadu Schools Programme for AI, Robotics and Knowledge of Online Tools) initiative in government schools, students who once struggled to use a mouse are now navigating digital lessons, using basic AI-based learning tools, and attempting simple coding, teachers say.

Implemented in over 150 schools for Classes 6 to 9 in the district, the pilot introduces artificial intelligence, coding and robotics through structured modules. The programme builds skills step by step from basic computer use to beginner-level coding, including Python while linking them to school subjects.

"At the beginning, many students did not even know how to handle a mouse or keyboard. Now, they can independently browse, use software, and complete digital tasks," said P Poongudi, headmistress of Devi Corporation Middle School, Srirangam.

The integration of AI-based assessments is also helping personalise learning.

"Through AI-based questions, students are guided based on their learning level. It helps them understand lessons better and learn at their own pace" Poongudi said.

Students are also picking up basic coding and using computers to go beyond their textbooks. Teachers say many now search for information on their own and try to understand lessons independently. They are also learning to break down complex topics using simple digital tools, improving both confidence and problem-solving skills.This was evident during a recent assessment held on Tuesday.

Teachers said students answered questions on their own, with the system adjusting to their responses, helping improve both understanding and confidence.

"Students are now more willing to explore and try things on their own. They are not afraid of making mistakes and learning through them,-" said Mercy Flora, a teacher at Corporation Middle School, Subramaniyapuram.