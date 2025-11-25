From MIT dorm to billionaire status: 25-year-old Aman Sanger's AI coding revolution

Aman Sanger has emerged as a prominent figure in the generative AI landscape. At just 25, he stands as one of four MIT alumni who co-founded Anysphere, the powerhouse behind Cursor, a surging AI coding tool. In a few short years, Sanger has evolved from a college programmer to a trailblazing young leader in worldwide AI advancement, boasting an estimated net worth exceeding $1 billion, reported India Today.

Sanger's journey ignited at age 14 with his first forays into coding. A budding fascination with programming and artificial intelligence steered him firmly onto an entrepreneurial trajectory.

Assembling the team: MIT meets neo-scholars

During his time at MIT, Sanger connected with his future Anysphere co-founders — Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark. The quartet established the company in 2022, zeroing in on challenges they knew intimately from their own experiences.

The founders are celebrated for their deep technical expertise. Both Sanger and Truell earned spots as Neo Scholars, a prestigious initiative that scouts high-potential tech talent and links them to top Silicon Valley mentors and investors.

Neo subsequently spearheaded Cursor's inaugural funding round and remains a steadfast backer of the venture.

From CAD dreams to Cursor's Code magic

Initially, the team eyed the development of an AI tool for computer-aided design. They swiftly recalibrated toward software engineering — a field steeped in their years of hands-on work — laying the groundwork for Cursor, the AI-enhanced code editor that has since captivated developers globally.

Cursor popularised “vibe coding,” enabling programmers to craft, refine, and troubleshoot expansive code blocks via everyday language instructions. The concept's meteoric rise earned “vibe coding” the nod as Collins Dictionary's word of the year for 2025.

Building momentum through bold experiments

Sanger and his collaborators kicked off Cursor's development in early 2023. The initial iteration struggled for widespread adoption.

Undeterred, the group embraced swift prototyping and rolled out half-baked features to test the waters. Standouts included the Command K tool for guided modifications and code-based indexing.

These enhancements propelled Cursor's explosive expansion, drawing in legions of developers. Sanger reflected that much of the effort centered on “experimenting with what is possible” and discovering innovative applications for AI models in coding.

$29.3 Billion valuation and billionaire stakes

Anysphere's ascent ranks among the swiftest in the sector. By late 2025, it secured a valuation nearing $29.3 billion via a blockbuster funding round. With each co-founder commanding roughly a 4.5% equity slice, their individual holdings eclipse $1.3 billion.

The firm also hit $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue within roughly one year.

Sanger positions the Cursor within a broader crusade to supercharge artificial intelligence evolution. He argues the primary hurdle lies not in tech limitations, but in the constrained capacity of human coders.

“Software engineering bandwidth and genius ideas are the bottlenecks to rapid AI progress. Cursor is our attempt at solving the former. In doing so, more talent, effort, and resources can be devoted to the latter.”