Learning does not have to begin with a textual understanding from the prescribed textbooks. For some, a concept becomes clearer when they watch it being explained through a video. For others, it takes an experiment, a demonstration or an opportunity to apply the concept to understand it fully. As students engage with different ways of learning, the question for classrooms is no longer just what should be taught, but how it can be taught effectively.

Traditional classroom instruction continues to place considerable importance on textbooks, reading and written exercises. However, students also recognise the value of visual explanations and practical experiences in helping them understand concepts. Their preferences are not uniform either. A student who enjoys watching videos for Science may prefer reading for languages, while another may find experiments more useful for Mathematics.

EdexLive spoke to students from Classes VI to IX at B V Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram on their preferred methods of learning and how they believe classroom teaching can be made more effective.