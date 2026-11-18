Learning does not have to begin with a textual understanding from the prescribed textbooks. For some, a concept becomes clearer when they watch it being explained through a video. For others, it takes an experiment, a demonstration or an opportunity to apply the concept to understand it fully. As students engage with different ways of learning, the question for classrooms is no longer just what should be taught, but how it can be taught effectively.
Traditional classroom instruction continues to place considerable importance on textbooks, reading and written exercises. However, students also recognise the value of visual explanations and practical experiences in helping them understand concepts. Their preferences are not uniform either. A student who enjoys watching videos for Science may prefer reading for languages, while another may find experiments more useful for Mathematics.
EdexLive spoke to students from Classes VI to IX at B V Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram on their preferred methods of learning and how they believe classroom teaching can be made more effective.
Learning beyond textbooks
For Akhil Reddy B, a Class VII student, hands-on activities make even difficult topics easier to understand. He believes that observing scientific reactions through experiments offers a clearer understanding of concepts than simply reading about them. "Practical activities help me understand scientific concepts by allowing me to observe how different elements react," he says.
Akhil believes that schools should maintain a balance between activity-based learning and textbooks, as practical sessions may not always be feasible due to time constraints. For him, the purpose of an activity is not simply to make a lesson enjoyable but to help students understand what they are studying.
Samarth Rushit Shah, a Class VI student, shares a similar preference. He believes applying concepts through activities provides greater clarity than learning through pen and paper. However, he does not think experiments need to be part of every lesson. Instead, he suggests including them once or twice a week.
Their views point to the importance of giving students opportunities to connect theoretical concepts with practical experiences, without making activity-based teaching the only approach.
The role of visual learning
Educational videos are another preferred learning method among students, particularly those who find visual explanations easier to follow.
Shrigan Nridev KS, a Class IX student, finds videos useful because they help him visualise concepts and maintain his attention.
"I also prefer videos because I can pause and replay them to understand concepts better," he says.
While he finds textbooks less engaging and believes activities can sometimes distract him from the subject, he supports including experiments in lessons to help students practise what they have learnt.
Hasita Amarnath, a Class VIII student, also prefers educational videos, describing herself as a visual learner. However, she believes the choice of teaching method should depend on the subject.
"I prefer reading for English and other languages, while I find activities more useful for Mathematics and Science," she says. She also supports practical demonstrations alongside regular classroom lessons, as they help her relate to concepts and remember what she has learnt.
One teaching method may not work for every subject
The students' responses also highlight how learning preferences can change depending on the subject. Rather than favouring one medium across all lessons, some students prefer different approaches for different areas of study.
KM Aadesh, a Class VII student, prefers hands-on activities for practical experience but finds educational videos more useful for Social Science. He believes videos make lessons more immersive and allow students to revisit explanations when needed. He also feels practical activities can sometimes create confusion or leave gaps in understanding.
Sudhan S, a Class VI student, prefers videos for Science and textbooks for English. Although he generally finds textbooks more useful, he believes videos should be followed by classroom teaching and reading to reinforce concepts. For Mathematics, he prefers reading followed by hands-on activities that help him understand what he has learnt.
For Jai Parekh, a Class VIII student, combining different teaching methods offers a better learning experience. He prefers hands-on activities for Science, videos for Mathematics and textbooks for language-based subjects.
"Reading helps me process information, videos help me remember it, and practical activities help me understand and apply concepts," he says.
Jai feels that middle and high school students largely depend on textbooks under the existing curriculum. He believes teachers should introduce more activities to make lessons engaging, while ensuring that these complement rather than replace textbooks and notes.
Finding the right balance in classrooms
Not every topic, however, can be taught effectively through practical activities. Buven A, a Class IX student, believes textbooks remain important, particularly for subjects such as History and Geography. At the same time, he feels certain topics can be better understood through visual and practical approaches.
He points to the use of globes, maps and activities involving latitudes as examples of how visual demonstrations can support geographical learning. However, he notes that explaining historical events such as the Non-Cooperation Movement through an activity may be challenging.
Buven supports including experiments and practical demonstrations in lessons, as they can help students understand subjects, develop an interest in them and make classroom learning more interactive.
The students' perspectives suggest that improving classroom learning does not necessarily mean replacing textbooks with screens or making every lesson activity-based. Instead, they want teaching methods that suit the subject, explain concepts clearly and give them opportunities to engage with what they learn.
For teachers and schools, this means recognising that students may approach the same lesson differently. A textbook can provide the foundation, a video can help explain a difficult concept, and a practical activity can demonstrate how it works. Bringing these methods together can offer students different ways to understand and apply information.
Ultimately, what today's students appear to seek is not a classroom without textbooks, but one where learning goes beyond memorising information. They want lessons that allow them to question, observe, experiment and make connections, turning what they read in a book into something they can understand and use.