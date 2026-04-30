From MCD school to mayor: Pravesh Wahi’s rise in Delhi civic body

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate Pravesh Wahi was elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday, marking the party’s second mayoral win in the city. Wahi, a councillor from Rohini East, won with 156 votes, including support from 14 councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party. On the other hand, Congress candidate Hazi Zaraf secured nine votes.

Meanwhile, BJP councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected Deputy Mayor after securing 156 votes.