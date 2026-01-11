From kulfi, wafer to dark chocolate, CPCRI’s twist of taste toasts coconut

KASARGOD: The ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute in Kasaragod is taking coconut places, positioning it as an ideal alternative for vegans looking to avoid dairy based products.

On Monday, CPCRI, along with its allied research institutes, launched four new coconut-based products -- Kalpa Kulfi, Kalpa Wafer Cone, Kalpa Velvet (dark chocolate), and Kalpa Qbitz (nata de coco) -- as part of its 110th Foundation Day celebrations held on the campus. The institute also debuted products developed by a farmer producer company (FPC) associated with it.

According to CPCRI scientists, coconut-based ingredients enhance dietary fibre content and contribute essential vitamins, minerals, and health-promoting fatty acids.