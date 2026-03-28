From illicit trade to education hubs, tribal tandas script a transformation story

KURNOOL: Once shadowed by fear and uncertainty, three tribal tandas, LK and YK in Nandyal district and Gudembai in Kurnool, have rewritten their destiny through determination, community effort and sustainable livelihoods. Today, they stand as symbols of dignity, discipline and development, proving transformation is possible when opportunity meets resolve.

“Whenever a jeep entered our village, we used to panic, thinking it was the police coming for raids because we were running country-made liquor units,” recalled B Lakshmi Bai of LK Thanda. “Those were fearful days. We were involved in anti-social activities, and there was no respect in society.”