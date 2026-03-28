From illicit trade to education hubs, tribal tandas script a transformation story

KURNOOL: Once shadowed by fear and uncertainty, three tribal tandas, LK and YK in Nandyal district and Gudembai in Kurnool, have rewritten their destiny through determination, community effort and sustainable livelihoods. Today, they stand as symbols of dignity, discipline and development, proving transformation is possible when opportunity meets resolve.
“Whenever a jeep entered our village, we used to panic, thinking it was the police coming for raids because we were running country-made liquor units,” recalled B Lakshmi Bai of LK Thanda. “Those were fearful days. We were involved in anti-social activities, and there was no respect in society.”
That fear has given way to confidence. Walking through her flourishing mango orchard, she said, “After Maa Thota, a horticulture programme with NABARD funding, we closed all liquor units and shifted to farming. Now I proudly say I’m a farmer.”
The Maa Thota initiative, supported by NABARD’s Tribal Development Fund and implemented by Awakening People’s Action for Rural Development (APARD), began as an agricultural intervention but evolved into a social revolution. Across rocky hill slopes once associated with illicit brewing, lush orchards now stretch across hundreds of acres. LK Thanda developed 625 acres of fruit plantations, Gudembai 540 acres, and YK Thanda smaller but equally inspiring orchards. With borewells, drip irrigation and watershed support, the project achieved a 93% survival rate despite harsh conditions.
The impact goes far beyond statistics. In LK Thanda, home to 950 families, 850 children now attend schools, while 255 youth pursue higher education. Nearly 200 villagers have secured jobs in engineering, medicine, banking, railways and government services. Gudembai Thanda, with 824 families, has 400 children in schools, 255 youth in higher education and 60 employed in professional fields. YK Thanda has produced nearly 60 doctors, engineers, lecturers and police personnel.
Education has replaced uncertainty; ambition has replaced anxiety. Parents once linked to liquor brewing are now recognised as progressive farmers. Orchard incomes have reduced migration and stabilised household finances. At least half of families now have one earning member in government or private employment, ensuring resilience.
ITDA Srisailam Chenchu Project Special Officer KG Naik said, “Earlier, we struggled to spend even Rs 10 on education. Today, my children are studying in Delhi and even travel by flight, something unimaginable in my childhood. Our children aim high. We’re happy with our respectable position.”
Women have emerged as the backbone of this transformation. Former brewers like M Kalavathi and N Mathri Bai embraced horticulture and became active members of Self-Help Groups. APARD trained 1,368 women in digital financial literacy and supported 302 SHGs to diversify income sources.
Sustainability was built into the initiative. APARD constructed 27 watersheds, created over 1.01 lakh cubic metres of water harvesting capacity and restored thousands of acres of common lands. NABARD officials announced plans to strengthen Farmer-Producer Organisations and improve marketing infrastructure so tribal farmers receive better returns.
Today, visitors to these tandas see rows of orchards, children in uniforms, youth preparing for competitive exams and families working together in their fields. The atmosphere is one of discipline, aspiration and dignity. From panic at the sight of a jeep to proudly welcoming officials with coffee, the journey reflects the power of opportunity, community participation and sustained support.
LK Thanda, YK Thanda and Gudembai Thanda now stand as model villages of Andhra Pradesh, living proof that when livelihoods are secured, dignity blossoms and generations transform.
This story is reported by K Madhu Sudhakar of The New Indian Express.