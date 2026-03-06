BIMTECH hosts IITs, IIMs, at VIHAAN 2026

VMPL, Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), successfully concluded its flagship annual fest VIHAAN 2026, marking three days of intense competition, creativity, and collaboration. The event was centred on the theme "Together We Rise".

The inauguration day was graced by the chief guest, Mr. Vinod Chaturvedi, CHRO at Shree Cement Ltd. The event witnessed remarkable participation from premier institutions across the country, including IIM Calcutta, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Kashipur, IIT Mandi, MDI, IMI, FORE, LSR, SRCC, Welingkar Mumbai, Great Lakes Institute of Management, and many colleges from Delhi University.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, welcomed the guests and participants and stressed, "Participating in such events contribute towards holistic personality development. These events not only foster healthy competition among India's brightest minds but also strengthen inter-institutional engagement. Such engagements are vital for nurturing managerial excellence and youthful innovation."

Dr. Manosi Chaudhuri, Convenor, Vihaan, shared, "VIHAAN 2026 features 18 diverse competitions spanning case study challenges, Model United Nations (MUN), strategy games, quiz competitions, treasure hunts, storytelling through art, singing, dancing, and band wars. The organizing clubs and conduits curated competitions that challenged participants' managerial acumen, analytical thinking, and creative expression."

Dr. Pawan Kamble, Co-convenor, thanked all the sponsors, notably Tissot, Pilot Pens, Unstop, MCX, The Vibe, NTPC, Bank of Baroda, Safexpress, Axis Bank and others for supporting and facilitating the event of this stature.



A standout event, BEST MANAGER, put participants through eight rigorous rounds simulating real-world managerial challenges. In addition, events like HERITAGE HEIST, a mystery-solving strategy challenge, MARKET THAT SUSTAINS, a sustainability-focused live Monopoly simulation and STRATVYUH, a high-stakes case study competition reflected the emphasis on experiential learning.