From Harvard to MIT: How Kerala-born urban planner became Los Angeles mayor

Washington: Nithya Raman entered politics with a focus on housing and homelessness. On Thursday, that journey took the Kerala-born urban planner to the mayor’s office in America’s second-largest city, Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass conceded defeat after NBC News projected Raman the winner. Results late Thursday showed Raman with about 53 per cent of the vote against Bass’ 47 per cent, with roughly 874,000 ballots counted. The result remains unofficial.

“I have called Councilmember Nithya Raman to congratulate her on her victory, and I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition,” Bass said in a statement.