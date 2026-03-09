From farm fields to factories: Women script silent success in Rayalaseema

Breaking barriers

Yet the most compelling dimension of this transformation lies in the stories of individual women who have broken barriers and built new futures. At Daikin, N. Aarthi from Sriharikota has mastered brazing, a highly technical skill traditionally viewed as a male preserve. “I was trained in brazing, a skill many believed only men could master. I excelled and now train other women employees in this technique,” she says with pride. Recognising her talent, the company sponsored her advanced training in Delhi, and she may soon travel to Japan.

At Havells India Ltd., D Jyothi’s career reflects steady growth. She joined as an HR Executive and rose to the position of HR Manager.

“Here, women are not just employees but catalysts of organisational growth through their commitment, sincerity and discipline,” she says.

For several young women in villages surrounding the industrial hub, employment opportunities have rewritten life trajectories.

Premika, a B.Sc Computers graduate from Aruru village located 5 km away, joined Axxelent Pharma as a fresher after completing her studies in Periyapalem in Tamil Nadu. She says the biggest change is the ability to work close to home. “Earlier, if there were no jobs here, we had to go to Chennai or Bengaluru. Many families would not send girls to faraway cities. But now we can work near our homes, feel safe and learn new skills.”

Jeevita from Gollapalem shares a similar story of resilience. Earlier an agricultural labourer working alongside her husband, she struggled to support her family. With no formal education, she enrolled in tailoring training at Zen Linen Textiles.