From Fadnavis to Kharge, leaders recall Dr DY Patil’s impact on education and society

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS): Leaders from across all parties in Maharashtra on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of Padma Shri Dr D.Y. Patil, founder of the D.Y. Patil Group and former Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal.
Patil, born on October 22, 1935, in Kolhapur's Ambap, carved out a niche primarily in education. He started his career in politics with the Congress; however, later stepped away from politics to focus on education. He is credited with having built an extensive network of schools, colleges, universities and hospitals across Maharashtra and other states.
Remembering his contributions to the nation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "His journey, which began as an ordinary worker, reached important constitutional positions such as mayor, people's representative, and eventually Governor of various states.
"He accomplished invaluable work in bringing about revolutionary changes in the field of education, ensuring that educational opportunities reached ordinary and needy students in society.
"In addition to establishing a network of educational and medical institutions, he created a world-class sports complex in Navi Mumbai, and also left his mark in the fields of agriculture and social work.
"Recognising his remarkable contributions, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award. His passing has caused the loss of a visionary personality. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him. We share in the grief of his family."
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said with the passing of Dr Patil, Maharashtra along with the entire nation has lost a visionary educationist, a people-centric leader, and a social worker as Dr Patil's entire life was a symbol of the highest values of public service.
"This journey stands witness to his unwavering dedication, humility, and steadfast commitment to societal welfare. Throughout his long public life, he remained steadfastly committed to the ideologies, traditions, and values of the Congress.
"Through his work, he earned the respect and affection of people from all walks of life, transcending political boundaries. His contributions were not limited merely to public life. Through the pioneering institutions he established in the fields of education, healthcare, sports, and social work, he illuminated the lives of millions of students and citizens. Because of this work, countless young people found pathways to education, opportunities, and a bright future," Mallikarjun Kharge noted.
Leader of the Opposition the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in his condolence message said, "The news of the demise of former Governor, renowned educationist, and social worker Dr. D.Y. Patil ji is extremely heartbreaking. His contributions in the fields of education and public service will always remain memorable. I express my deepest condolences to all the grieving family members, well-wishers, and supporters."
NCP SP President, Sharad Pawar said, "The news of the passing of Padma Shri, former Governor Dr. D.Y. Patil is extremely heartbreaking. The unparalleled work he accomplished in the fields of education, health, sports, and social service will inspire generations.
"With his departure, Maharashtra has lost a visionary and socially committed personality. His affection, warmth, and relentless zeal to bring about something positive for society, spanning many decades, will forever remain etched in memory. I offer my heartfelt tribute to Dr. D.Y. Patil and express my condolences to his family."
Shiv Sena UBT chief, Uddhav Thackeray noted, "Dr D.Y. Patil was not merely a name, but an institution that strengthened the education system of Maharashtra. His passing is a profound loss to the social and educational spheres of Maharashtra.
"He was known as a loyal stalwart of the Congress ideology. Initially, he served in the state legislature, and later went on to build grand institutional foundations in the field of education. He also served as the Governor of states like Tripura and Bihar.
"He held deep regard for the work of the Shiv Sena. Owing to his close bond with Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, his warmth and affection for the Thackeray family endured until the very end. With his passing, Maharashtra has lost a distinguished son. Heartfelt tributes to D.Y. Patil on behalf of Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family!"
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The great educationist, former Governor, and Padma Shri Dr. D.Y. Patil, whose visionary efforts transformed the face of education, society, and healthcare in Maharashtra, has left an indelible void in the entire state and the academic world upon his passing. With his departure, Maharashtra has lost a visionary leader, a towering educationist, and a generous guide."
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said, "Believing education to be the most effective medium for social transformation, Dr D.Y. Patil dedicated his entire life to this cause. Through educational institutions, universities, as well as medical, engineering, and other higher education institutions across the country, he gave a new direction to the futures of millions of students.
"His contributions in the fields of education, health, sports, and social service will forever remain an inspiration. As the Governor of Tripura, Bihar, and West Bengal, he upheld constitutional values and successfully fulfilled his responsibilities. With his passing, the nation has lost a visionary education sage and social servant."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.