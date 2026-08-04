From Fadnavis to Kharge, leaders recall Dr DY Patil’s impact on education and society

"Through his work, he earned the respect and affection of people from all walks of life, transcending political boundaries. His contributions were not limited merely to public life. Through the pioneering institutions he established in the fields of education, healthcare, sports, and social work, he illuminated the lives of millions of students and citizens. Because of this work, countless young people found pathways to education, opportunities, and a bright future," Mallikarjun Kharge noted.