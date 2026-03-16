From DIKSHA to SWAYAM: Free Digital learning tools for students

Digital learning has produced a wide range of free resources that students can use alongside formal schooling. Government platforms, university-led initiatives, and open online services now provide access to lectures, textbooks, mock tests, and skill-based courses without subscription fees. These resources cover multiple needs, like school learning, entrance preparation, higher-level academic courses, and practical skills.

Many of these services combine video lessons, question banks, and structured modules that help students revise concepts, practise exam questions, or learn independently. Public initiatives have widened access further by making curriculum-linked content available through websites, mobile apps, television channels, and downloadable material.