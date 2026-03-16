From DIKSHA to SWAYAM: Free Digital learning tools for students
Digital learning has produced a wide range of free resources that students can use alongside formal schooling. Government platforms, university-led initiatives, and open online services now provide access to lectures, textbooks, mock tests, and skill-based courses without subscription fees. These resources cover multiple needs, like school learning, entrance preparation, higher-level academic courses, and practical skills.
Many of these services combine video lessons, question banks, and structured modules that help students revise concepts, practise exam questions, or learn independently. Public initiatives have widened access further by making curriculum-linked content available through websites, mobile apps, television channels, and downloadable material.
Among school-learning resources, DIKSHA serves as the government’s main digital platform providing curriculum-linked textbooks, explanatory videos, and teacher resources aligned with national and state syllabi through its website and app. PM eVidya broadens this access through a multi-platform approach that delivers digital lessons via online portals, mobile apps, and dedicated television channels under the SWAYAM Prabha network, allowing students to follow lessons even without constant internet connectivity.
For entrance preparation, the National Testing Agency runs the National Test Abhyas platform, which offers free mock tests for major engineering and medical entrance examinations through the NTA Abhyas app. It also provides sample papers and question banks for several national-level entrance exams on its official practice portals.
Students seeking full courses and lecture-based learning can turn to SWAYAM, a government-supported platform that hosts free online courses spanning school-level subjects to postgraduate disciplines across multiple fields of study. The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), led by IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, offers extensive lecture series and structured courses in engineering, science, and humanities through its website and YouTube channel.
For skill development, platforms such as Code.org introduce coding and computer science through interactive tutorials and guided exercises designed for beginners, while Duolingo offers structured, gamified language lessons across multiple languages through its web and mobile platforms.