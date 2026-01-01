Fireworks galore at New Year 2026 celebrations

New Delhi: Fireworks lit up the night sky, and streets buzzed with celebrations as people across India welcomed the New Year 2026 with enthusiasm, prayers and public gatherings. From Delhi to Bengaluru and Amritsar, the arrival of the New Year was marked with joy and music.



In Goa, dazzling fireworks illuminated the night sky as locals and tourists gathered at popular party hubs to usher in the New Year. The coastal state witnessed vibrant celebrations with hotels and shacks hosting special events like every year.



In Mumbai, people celebrated as the clock struck midnight, ushering in the New Year 2026 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.