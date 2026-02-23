From Degrees to Skillonomics: Why India must shift to an industry-integrated, future-ready skilling model

However, he cautioned that curricula often lag behind workplace realities, industry engagement remains episodic, and work-integrated learning is yet to be embedded at scale. Bridging these gaps, he argued, requires deeper industry participation — from co-creating curricula and delivering training to building continuous feedback loops. While skill-focused institutions are advancing outcome-based, demand-aligned models, what remains mission-critical is systemic adoption across the ecosystem.

He stressed that scaling apprenticeships, internships and earn-while-learn pathways will be imperative if India is to position itself as a globally competitive talent hub powered by career-ready, future-first professionals.

Referring to recent Budget announcements such as Creator Labs, the AVGC push and AI-linked education-to-employment frameworks, Dudani said the recognition of technological disruption is timely. The real challenge, he emphasised, lies in translating policy intent into employability outcomes.