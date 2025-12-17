From curiosity to careers: How early stem engagement shapes aspirations in underserved communities

Is it easier to memorise the equation for an acid–base reaction or to watch vinegar hit baking soda and erupt into a foaming “volcano”? The answer is obvious. The moment those bubbles appear, a dry concept suddenly comes alive. This is the spark that pulls young minds into science. Yet, in many classrooms across India, especially in underserved regions, teaching is largely theoretical with very little practical learning.

Students in many government schools are often required to memorise formulas without ever mixing chemicals, recite definitions without using a microscope, and learn concepts without access to tools that bring lessons to life. Even the most curious child may not have the opportunity to experience the excitement that transforms a chapter in a textbook into a real-world possibility—an experience that can shape what they study, aspire to, and eventually pursue as a career.