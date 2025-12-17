From curiosity to careers: How early stem engagement shapes aspirations in underserved communities

Is it easier to memorise the equation for an acid–base reaction or to watch vinegar hit baking soda and erupt into a foaming “volcano”? The answer is obvious. The moment those bubbles appear, a dry concept suddenly comes alive. This is the spark that pulls young minds into science. Yet, in many classrooms across India, especially in underserved regions, teaching is largely theoretical with very little practical learning.
Students in many government schools are often required to memorise formulas without ever mixing chemicals, recite definitions without using a microscope, and learn concepts without access to tools that bring lessons to life. Even the most curious child may not have the opportunity to experience the excitement that transforms a chapter in a textbook into a real-world possibility—an experience that can shape what they study, aspire to, and eventually pursue as a career.
India’s focus on strengthening STEM access
Recognising this challenge, policymakers have steadily advanced initiatives to bring experiential learning into mainstream education. The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) and the National Curricular Framework advocate activity-based learning, competency development, and scientific thinking from early grades. Programmes such as Atal Tinkering Labs have enabled students to invent, build and test ideas in maker-space environments.
However, the implementation journey varies across regions. Ministry of Education data for 2024–25 shows that 57.1% of high schools nationwide have integrated science labs. In government schools, where the majority of India’s children study, 51.7% have access to these facilities—highlighting both progress and the need for further collaboration. In some cases, infrastructure exists but is underutilised; in others, equipment maintenance or teacher training is needed to maximise potential.
Teachers remain central to this transformation. While many educators are keen to adopt hands-on teaching practices, they may require training, curated learning aids and classroom-friendly resources. Strengthening teacher capacity is therefore a key opportunity for impact, especially when aligned with government efforts.
Why hands-on STEM exposure matters
Limited practical exposure during school often affects long-term aspirations. Studies show that students in rural and marginalised settings tend to score lower in science and mathematics—not due to lack of ability, but due to limited opportunities to connect theory with real-world applications. Without regular engagement with experiments or STEM tools, many children finish school without understanding what scientists, engineers or healthcare professionals actually do.
This gap often shows up later in higher education, where students may struggle with advanced concepts or problem-solving. More importantly, some may never explore careers in STEM simply because they were never meaningfully introduced to them. This is where CSR programmes, partnerships and stakeholder-led models can help convert curiosity into capability.
Bringing STEM to Life: Examples that create impact
Practical, activity-based learning has consistently shown measurable benefits for students who have the curiosity but lack access to scientific tools. Mobile laboratory models and community-led interventions provide useful evidence of how hands-on exposure can strengthen learning outcomes in government schools.
Our Mobile Science Lab (MSL) is one example of this approach in practice. Since 2019, the lab has travelled to government schools with portable science kits and simple machines, enabling temporary lab setups on campus. Across four districts including Anekal, Chikkaballapura, Dakshina Kannada and Medchal-Malkajgiri, the model has reached more than 9,000 students in over 60 schools, primarily in grades 5 to 9.
Independent evaluation data shows that when students participate in these sessions, such as mixing chemicals, building basic models or exploring anatomy, over 95% actively ask questions and more than 80% demonstrate higher curiosity and confidence. Comparative assessments also indicate improvements in scientific attitude (30% versus 20%) and proactiveness (45% versus 30%) relative to control schools, reinforcing the value of experiential engagement.
Similarly, Synquisitive, an annual STEM quiz, has created large-scale exposure to scientific and mathematical thinking through puzzles, challenges and team-based problem-solving. More than 10,000 students from around 200 government schools across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mangaluru have participated so far. Follow-on support, such as providing digital learning resources to top-performing schools, helps sustain interest and encourages continued exploration of STEM concepts.
Early engagement builds the future talent pipeline
When students engage with science meaningfully during their formative years, it sparks curiosity and builds skills that textbooks alone cannot. Hands-on experiments and problem-solving activities lead to higher motivation, stronger analytical abilities and growing confidence — the building blocks of future aspirations.
To ensure that this opportunity reaches every child, public-private partnerships, CSR programmes and collaboration with schools and teachers become vital. The vision is simple: a student in a village should have the same chance to witness a chemical reaction or program a robot as any student in an urban school.
When curiosity is nurtured early, science feels relevant, careers become visible and India’s talent pipeline begins to strengthen, not just with job seekers but with innovators and thinkers. Early STEM engagement doesn’t just teach. It transforms. In those small moments of discovery lie the foundations of India’s scientific and technological future.
Pramuch Goel is Head of Corporate Affairs at Syngene International, overseeing government affairs and public policy, strategic communications, ESG priorities, and CSR initiatives. His work focuses on strengthening sustainability efforts, expanding community health outreach, and advancing STEM learning to build future scientific talent. Over the course of his career, he has contributed extensively to sustainability, ESG, and CSR programmes across organisations including the Mahindra Group, Samsung, Cisco, and IBM, with a strong focus on creating meaningful community impact and promoting responsible business practices.