From classrooms to startups, young innovators build future technology

Bengaluru: A student-built drone takes flight, a compact rover rolls into action, and an AI-powered coding tool brings an entire development workflow into one browser. At Bengaluru’s Newton School of Technology, students are turning classroom learning into hands-on innovation.

Meanwhile, local startup Dreamfly Innovations is tackling another challenge for emerging technologies: developing customised batteries for drones and electric aviation.

At Newton School of Technology, students are building a quadcopter drone equipped with a flight controller and a companion computer. While the flight controller manages flight, the companion computer processes camera images to help determine the drone’s position and movement.

“We are building a quadcopter drone that uses a flight controller and a companion computer. The flight controller controls the drone, while the companion computer processes images captured by the camera to determine the drone’s coordinates and estimate the distance it has travelled,” said Aksh Wagale, a student at the institution.

