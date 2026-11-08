From classrooms to bookshelves: Two young authors make literary mark in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru

Rohru: At an age when most children are discovering the joys of reading, eight-year-old Rohan Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Rohru has taken his first steps as an author with the publication of his storybook 'The Magical World', following seven-year-old schoolmate Vanya Chauhan, who has authored two books.

The achievements of the two young authors have brought recognition to their school and families, highlighting how encouragement and a supportive learning environment can help children explore their creativity and develop an interest in storytelling from an early age.

Expressing happiness over the publication of his first book, Rohan described becoming an author as a joyful and fulfilling experience. He said he hopes to write more books in the future and continue improving his creative writing skills.