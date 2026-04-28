From Classroom to Construction: VESCOA teams up with rat[LAB]

Mumbai: Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA), a leading institute of architecture, has partnered with rat[LAB] to provide students with hands-on exposure through real-time projects in the field of computational design and similar technology-related domains.

The collaboration has been formalized between representatives from VESCOA and rat[LAB], with a shared focus on integrating practical exposure into academic learning. Through this initiative, students will gain experience across areas such as computational design and parametric design, and artificial intelligence in architecture, while engaging directly with live projects and case-based assignments. According to a report in The Career Beacon, a total of 100 students from VESCOA are expected to participate.

Commenting on the development, Mr Anand Achari, Principal, VESCOA, said, “Practical exposure is essential in shaping future architects, as it enables students to engage with real-world challenges beyond the classroom. Collaborations like these help build stronger problem-solving capabilities using advanced technologies and ensure students are better prepared for professional practice in this digital era.”

Ar Sushant Verma, Founder, rat[LAB], added, “This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening the role of computational and parametric design education within architectural academia. Through this partnership, students will gain access to cutting-edge tools, workflows, and methodologies that bridge the gap between design exploration and real-world execution.”