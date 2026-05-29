Tripura administration finalises logistics for NEET-UG re-conduct

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 29 (ANI): The Higher Education Department of Tripura, in coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA), state police, and other concerned agencies, has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth, secure, transparent, and fair conduct of the re-conduct of NEET-UG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21 in the state.

As per the guidelines of the NTA, the State Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) and District Level Coordination Committees (DLCCs) were constituted for effective monitoring and coordination of examination-related activities.

The Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, is functioning as the State Nodal Officer for NEET-UG 2026, while the respective District Magistrates are supervising district-level arrangements, a release said.

Approximately 4,500 candidates are expected to appear in West Tripura District, and around 200 candidates in Dhalai District.

Extensive security and administrative measures have been put in place, including deployment of police personnel at all examination centres, multi-stage frisking of candidates, CCTV surveillance, monitoring by NTA-appointed observers and flying squads, installation of jammers, and secure transportation and handling of confidential examination materials.

Nodal officers will be designated by the respective state administrations at each centre to provide additional logistics support.

The District Administration, Police Department, NIC, Centre Superintendents, and NTA officials are working in close coordination to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of the examination.

Candidates have been advised to report at their respective examination centres well before the reporting time mentioned in the NTA-documents/Admit Card and to strictly follow all Instructions issued by the NTA. Guardians have also been requested to cooperate with the administration and avoid crowding near examination centres.

NEET-UG held on May 3 was cancelled following "paper leak" allegations and the exam is being held again all over the country on June 21. CBI is probing the paper leak and has made several arrests.