From care centres to creative space: Delhi begins Aganwadis makeover

New Delhi: As their footsteps cross the threshold of a newly transformed anganwadi, children are greeted by a burst of colour and playful dolphins dancing across walls, bright carpets inviting them to sit and play and shelves filled with toys designed to spark young minds.

As the Delhi government has begun upgrading anganwadi centres into 'Samarth Anganwadis', the basic care centre is now being reimagined as a vibrant, child-friendly space where learning begins with curiosity and joy.