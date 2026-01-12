‘From Carbon to Crops’ seminar at Vibrant Gujarat highlights green molecules for sustainable farming

Rajkot: As part of the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), a seminar was organised on Sunday based on the theme "From Carbon to Crops: Green Molecules, Higher Yields".

The primary objective of this seminar was to highlight that in the current era of global climate change and rising food demand, innovative and sustainable solutions for agriculture, along with efforts toward green energy, have become critically important.

The concept of "From Carbon to Crops" represents a novel approach in which carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or carbon emissions from industries are utilised to create green molecules useful for farming.