From campuses to nation-building, youth powering Viksit Bharat: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: India’s youth are no longer spectators but active architects of the nation’s political, economic and social transformation, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday, underscoring their central role in building a developed India.

Addressing the National Conclave on “Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva” on the occasion of National Youth Day, organised by Hansraj College at Vigyan Bhawan, Sonowal said the confidence, innovation and ambition of young Indians reflect a decisive shift in how the nation is being shaped.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, Sonowal said the iconic thinker’s ideas remain deeply relevant.