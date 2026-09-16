From campaigns to voting: Jaipur deaf school students experience democracy

Jaipur: Students of a school for the deaf in Jaipur got a practical lesson in democracy as they filed nominations, campaigned and voted through an EVM application to elect their own 'Bal Sansad' (children's parliament).
The event was held at Government Seth Anandi Lal Poddar Deaf Senior Secondary School, where 410 of the 594 registered student voters exercised their franchise in the mock elections on Tuesday.
Eleven students were elected to the 'Bal Sansad', school principal Dr Yogendra Singh Naruka said.
"The election was conducted through a democratic process. Students participated in everything from filing nominations and campaigning to voting," Naruka said.
He said the exercise was aimed at helping students understand how democracy works and the responsibilities that come with electing representatives.
The elected representatives will now form a council of ministers with portfolios such as education, finance, sports and culture, health, environment, food, and law and discipline.
Naruka said the children's parliament would work on issues including cleanliness, drinking water, plantation, health, discipline and water conservation.
The elected students will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by the principal on Wednesday.
The school administration said the initiative was aimed at developing leadership, confidence, decision-making skills and a sense of responsibility among deaf students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.