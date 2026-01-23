From missiles to drones, armed forces to showcase indigenous strength on Kartavya Path this Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): As India is set to hold its first Republic Day parade after Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces' military might will also be on display with the BrahMos missile system, Akash weapon system and other weaponry, focusing on the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

The long-range supersonic cruise missile, BrahMos, which was used to strike the Pakistan army's bases during Operation Sindoor, surely serves as the centre of attraction for the parade.

Speaking with ANI, Capt Animesh Rohila, Contingent Commander for the BrahMos Missile System, hailed the missile's capabilities as displayed during Operation Sindoor.

"The only thing that I would like to say about BrahMos is that it needs no introduction. It is a combination of supersonic speed and accuracy that delivers the package to the target with good precision, so it arrives before the enemy defences can even react or do anything to stop it," he said.

"I can say that the enemy air defences do not have an answer to it, and I believe you have seen the imagery and the events that have happened recently and the effects of destruction and lethality that it has caused in the hearts, minds, and psychology of the enemy," he added.

The Akash Weapon System, an indigenously developed medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, also demonstrated its capabilities during Operation Sindoor, causing significant losses to the enemy. The system will also be displayed during the parade.

While speaking to ANI, Captain Aniket Ojha, Contingent Commander for Akash Weapon System, said, "Akash weapon system is India's first indigenously made surface-to-air missile and has the capacity to engage at high altitude. The major aspect of the Akash weapon system is that it is effective in all kinds of terrain. It has been deployed and actively engaged at all the targets over there. It has the capability of engaging with multiple targets that include enemy aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, drones and missiles," he said.

Hailing the defence system performance during the operation, he said, "The stories are all true, it has proved its mettle in the battle as well as in any kind of operations. We had tracked multiple targets, and we engaged them. You can say there was no loss from our side, and the enemy has suffered large losses."

India's indigenously developed third-generation Main Battle Tank (MBT), the Arjun, will also be on display. This is the first time the MBT Arjun will be on the Kartavya Path.

MBT Arjun Tank Contingent Commander, Major Hitesh Mehta told ANI, "I am leading MBT Arjun, which is a Make in India tank, and for the first time we are leading with different innovations that we have done. This is the first time that the MBT Arjun has got a lot of field innovations, and we are running on the Kartavya Path."

Along with this, the new Shaktibaan regiment, focused on modern drone warfare, will also grace the Kartavya Path

Lt. Raman Mishra, Contigent Commander for 'Shaktibaan' regiment, said, "I am very proud to be part of this 77th Republic Day. I come from a gunner's family, still, what I feel now is that the age is changing, and as part of this modern transformation, we have raised two new entities. One Shaktibaan Regiment and the second Divyastra batteries.

Additionally, Capt D Mukherjee, leading the 7010 EME battalion, emphasised the role of drones in modern warfare.

"Drones have become essential components of multi-domain warfare and help us achieve operational success in the modern battlefield. As far as the Project Drone Shakti is concerned, it showcases the Indian Army's integrated ecosystem," he said.

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Suryashtra rocket system, and Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM) will also feature during the parade.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase the "Sindoor" formation during the flypast at the Republic Day parade 2026, with fighter aircraft that participated in Operation Sindoor taking to the skies in a symbolic display of air power.

The formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two Su-30 aircraft, two MiG-29 fighters and one Jaguar fighter jet.

Additionally, the Indian Armed Forces will showcase a tableau on Operation Sindoor with a motto of "Victory through jointness", highlighting India's success and the coordination of the tri-services in the military operation against Pakistan's terror infrastructure, following the Pahalgam terror attack.