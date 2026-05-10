From backyard experiments to viral workshops, Amal S Pillai turns nature into art

Amal slowly learned that synthetic fabric takes no dye, so he switched to cotton and silk. He discovered that the cloth needed preparation before the flowers touched it. He experimented with what grew near him — guava leaves, rose petals, tea, turmeric, pathimugam bark. After over six months of daily experiments — usually outdoors, often in the early morning before his IT job began — the prints started adorning the fabric.

Over the last year, Amal has conducted over 40 workshops across Chennai and Kochi, run natural dyeing sessions for around 200 participants, and collaborated with companies including Starbucks as part of corporate employee engagement programmes. His follower count on Instagram climbed to 12,000, after a reel on bundledying went viral.