An overview of the world ringing in New Year 2026

Mumbai: As the clock struck midnight across various time zones this New Year's Eve, people and cities from different corners of the world ushered in 2026 with joy, celebrations, and even a solemn remembrance for the year ahead.



To begin with, Australia's iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge once again dazzled with its world-famous New Year's Eve fireworks -- a spectacle that drew hundreds of spectators along the waterfront. Also, this year's celebration carried a deeper resonance, offering tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting.



In the weeks leading up to the celebrations, Sydney was struck by a terror attack at Bondi Beach during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah that claimed 15 lives. Authorities and community leaders worked to ensure that the midnight celebrations honoured both resilience and remembrance.



