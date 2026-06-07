Gujarat prepares youth for future jobs with AI and EV skill training



"These courses have been launched to create a skilled workforce for rapidly growing sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, automation, smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies,'' said Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Gujarat.



"The objective behind introducing these new-age courses in ITIs is to keep the training ecosystem aligned with the evolving industrial landscape and generate employment opportunities for youth," the minister added.

"A total of 11 new-age courses have been introduced across government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed ITIs in Gujarat, adding 3,312 new seats for trainees. Among these, the Mechanic Electric Vehicle and Solar Technician (Electrical) courses have been introduced on a larger scale, while other specialised courses are being offered at select ITIs,'' said Kantilal Amrutiya, Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Gujarat.

The newly introduced technology-driven courses have been launched at 73 ITIs across the state, including 67 government ITIs, two grant-in-aid institutions, and four self-financed institutes.



Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, extensive skill development programmes are being undertaken to create a skilled workforce for emerging sectors while generating employment opportunities for young people.