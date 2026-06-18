Ranchi youth build drones from scratch in modest workshop



"I have always loved making and flying small aeroplanes," said Santosh Ram Sahu, an aeromodeller. "Since my school days, I wanted to create something unique. I started building small aircraft models, but initially, they would not fly. I kept improving them, adding electronic components and making modifications. Eventually, the models started flying successfully."

Over the years, Santosh's creations have earned recognition across the city. Along with his team, he now showcases his models at science exhibitions and public events, inspiring other young people to pursue innovation and hands-on learning.

After gaining experience in aeromodelling, the group has expanded its focus to advanced drone technology. Friends who once shared classrooms with Santosh have become active collaborators in his growing innovation journey.

"I have known Santosh since our school days," said Mantu Kumar, a member of the team. "At that time, I did not realise how passionate he was about building and flying machines. He often spoke about creating drones and showing people what was possible. When he invited me to join him, I decided to give it a try. It feels rewarding to work together towards a shared dream."

Behind Santosh's achievements is a story of resilience and family support. After losing his father at a young age, he was raised by his mother and elder brother, who encouraged him to pursue his interests despite challenges.

