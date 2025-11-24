From a Schoolmaster’s son to Hindi cinema’s He-Man: Dharmendra dies at 89

Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of India's most beloved and enduring film legends, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89.
The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health.
Dharmendra, the legendary actor known for iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Jugnu, continued to charm audiences well into his later years.
Celebrated for his timeless romantic roles in classics like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Anupama, Blackmail, and Mere Humdum Mere Dost, he remained a symbol of grace and charisma across generations, later touching hearts again in Life in a... Metro.
His final film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is scheduled for release in December.
Even at 89, he stayed active, sharing glimpses of his workouts on Instagram and inspiring fans with his discipline and spirit.
Though he has passed, his enduring legacy continues to bring smiles to admirers and the nation alike.
Dharmendra was born in Sahnewal, Punjab. His father was a school headmaster at a government school in Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana. He studied at the Government Senior Secondary School in Lalton Kalan.
For his intermediate education, he went to Ramgarhia College, Phagwara.
According to interviews and profiles, Dharmendra’s disciplined upbringing (influenced by his teacher father) gave him humility and a strong work ethic.
In a conversation about his college days, Dharmendra revealed that he didn’t take his studies seriously in college.
He even once bribed the head boy at his college so that his marksheet wouldn’t be sent home — but eventually his father found out.
This anecdote shows both his youthful rebellion and eventual realization of his responsibilities.
Roots over Glamour: Dharmendra’s educational background reminds us that even big stars often come from humble, disciplined beginnings.
Character building: His father being a school headmaster shows how education was not just about academics but also about instilling values like humility and hard work.
Relatable growth: His college phase and the bribery anecdote make him more human — he made mistakes, but learned from them.