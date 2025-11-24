From a Schoolmaster’s son to Hindi cinema’s He-Man: Dharmendra dies at 89

Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of India's most beloved and enduring film legends, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health.

Dharmendra, the legendary actor known for iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Jugnu, continued to charm audiences well into his later years.