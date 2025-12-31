From 2027, securities market certification must for alternative investment funds compliance officers

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday mandated that compliance officers of managers of alternative investment funds must obtain a certification from the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

In a circular, Sebi said, "The Compliance Officer of Manager of an AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) shall obtain certification from the National Institute of Securities Market by passing the NISM Series-III-C: Securities Intermediaries Compliance (Fund) Certification Examination."