From 2026, your Aadhaar decides your JEE, NEET, CUET exam city: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a major change in the allocation of exam centres for national-level entrance tests such as Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), and Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG).

Starting with the 2026-27 academic session, candidates will no longer be able to select their preferred exam cities. Instead, centres will be assigned strictly according to the address listed on the candidate’s Aadhaar card, the agency said in an official notice.

This shift is aimed at enhancing transparency and reducing the risk of impersonation and malpractice. Previously, students could choose three to four preferred cities when applying. Under the new system, candidates from smaller towns and villages will be allocated centres in or near their recorded Aadhaar address, ensuring exams are conducted closer to their permanent residence.

Concerns and precautions for students

The decision has raised concerns among students and parents, especially those studying or living away from their permanent address. Many worry that travel challenges may arise during exams if their Aadhaar details are outdated.

The NTA has urged candidates to verify and, if needed, update their Aadhaar information well ahead of the application period.

“No changes will be entertained once the application window opens,” the agency cautioned. The new rule will first apply to the January 2026 JEE Main session and will gradually extend to other national-level exams.

Strict document matching enforced

To further tighten verification, the NTA has mandated that all personal details on the Aadhaar card, including name and date of birth, must exactly match those on the Class 10 marksheet. Even minor discrepancies could lead to the cancellation of the application form. Students are advised to visit their nearest UIDAI centre to correct any errors immediately.

The agency has also stressed that the Aadhaar-linked address must be accurate, as it will be the primary factor in exam centre allocation.

Special advisory for reserved categories

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories must ensure that their respective category certificates are consistent with their Aadhaar and Class 10 records. Officials warned that any mismatch could result in rejection of the reservation claim or disqualification from the examination.

The NTA described the new policy as part of its effort to “streamline the examination process and strengthen fairness in candidate verification.” It emphasised that failure to maintain uniformity across documents could jeopardise a student’s chance to appear for the exams.