From 2016 record holder to junior champion: Neeraj Chopra backs Ashish Yadav following World U20 silver

Chopra himself created history at the 2016 World U20 Championships by winning the javelin gold with a then-world junior record of 86.48 metres. He has since gone on to become India's most decorated track and field athlete, winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and silver at Paris 2024. He will now compete at the Lausanne Diamond League later this year. Neeraj will face stern competition from Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, with a throw of 89.75 meters.