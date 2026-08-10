Freshers hiring outlook strengthens as 75 per cent employers plan to recruit in H2 2026



The report, based on responses from 1,097 employers, said e-commerce and technology start-ups and retail recorded the highest fresher hiring intent at 93 per cent each, followed by manufacturing at 89 per cent. The strong hiring sentiment reflects continued digital adoption, consumer-market expansion and industrial growth.

FMCG emerged as another strong hiring segment, with 86 per cent of employers indicating an intention to recruit freshers during the current half-year. Travel and hospitality followed at 81 per cent. Information Technology recorded a hiring intent of 76 per cent, while power and energy stood at 74 per cent. Engineering and infrastructure registered 66 per cent, followed by construction and real estate at 64 per cent.