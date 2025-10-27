Fresh layoffs announced at Meta in its Risk Division

Meta is planning fresh job cuts within its Risk Division, with Chief Compliance Officer Michel Protti citing automation and uniform compliance operations as justifications for cutting certain teams and jobs.

The social media and tech giant has announced these layoffs through an internal message delivered to staff by Protti.

The communication told employees that the company is removing some functions as part of a structural move toward automated compliance technologies and centralised governance processes, Moneycontrol reports.

In the memo, Protti stated that Meta's investment in internal compliance technologies has altered the Risk function's staffing requirements. He stated that Meta has implemented "more global technical controls" and "made significant progress in how we approach risk management and compliance."

“By moving from bespoke, manual reviews to a more consistent and automated process, we’ve been able to deliver more accurate and reliable compliance outcomes across Meta,” Protti wrote.

He then linked the job cuts directly to these changes, saying, “As a result, we don’t need as many roles in some areas as we once did.”

According to the memo, role cutbacks will affect the Product Risk Program Management, Shared Services, and Global Security & Privacy (GSP) teams.

Meta is also consolidating activities in London by combining the GSP group, Regulatory Readiness, and the Data Protection Officer's office into a new organisation dubbed Regulatory Compliance Programs.

Protti stated that the decision is based on procedural maturity, not individual performance, and affirmed transition help for affected employees.

This is the most recent restructure at Meta, which occurred the same week as the company cut positions in its Superintelligence Labs division.

While Meta is cutting posts in traditional compliance and support sectors, it has stated that it will continue to hire for AI-focused and specialised engineering positions.