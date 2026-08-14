Fresh intake of 100 medical seats confirmed at Bongaigaon facility for current academic session

Guwahati, Aug 14 (IANS): Assam Health Minister, Ashok Singhal, on Friday inspected the newly-constructed Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital and reviewed its infrastructure and facilities before holding a meeting with hospital authorities.
During his visit, Singhal said the medical college was being developed as one of the most technologically advanced medical institutions in the state, with modern infrastructure and healthcare facilities.
He announced that the medical college would admit 100 students from the current academic session, marking a significant expansion of medical education and healthcare capacity in the state.
The minister also said the newly constructed hospital would be formally opened for public service shortly, adding that the facility would strengthen access to advanced healthcare services for people in Bongaigaon and neighbouring districts.
Reviewing the healthcare arrangements amid the flood situation in Upper Assam, Singhal said the government had ensured adequate medical services at relief camps in the affected areas.
He appreciated the contribution of ASHA workers, nurses and doctors who have been working on the ground to provide healthcare assistance to flood-affected people.
Singhal further said sufficient stocks of essential medicines had been maintained in government hospitals across Assam to meet the needs of patients during the ongoing situation.
He explained that medicines for common ailments, including fever and cough, were readily available at primary health centres, while patients requiring specialised and complex procedures, such as bypass surgery, would be referred to medical colleges equipped to provide advanced treatment.
The Health Minister also urged doctors across government healthcare institutions to prescribe generic medicines wherever appropriate, stressing that the move would help reduce the financial burden of treatment on patients and make healthcare more affordable for the general public.
The inspection and review meeting focussed on ensuring that the new medical college and hospital becomes fully operational and delivers quality healthcare services to people at the earliest.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.