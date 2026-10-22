French students are showing us what protest looks like in the age of viral spectacle

Valencia : The recent wave of protests in Europe have left us with two striking, viral spectacles of violence and joy. As Limoges' historic town hall went up in flames, the Orchestre du Nouveau Monde was playing classical music in Paris' central Place de la Republique (until the musicians were teargassed by police, that is).

Both scenes offer radically different ways of seeing the protests. The burning town hall offers a powerful image of destruction; the orchestra, of anti-authoritarian collective solidarity. Neither tells the whole story, but their contrast raises important questions: which image will come to represent the protests, and who decides what we see?