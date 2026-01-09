French President's India visit planned for next month

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (local time) said that he would pay a visit to India next month, with New Delhi set to host the AI Impact Summit. He made the remarks while addressing the Diplomatic Corps, according to France 24.



President Macron, while speaking about the successes of French diplomacy in 2025, spoke about the world coming together for the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris and the progress made on the front.



"Let's finally look at what we have managed to achieve together, the successes of French diplomacy last year- the Artificial Intelligence summit. The whole world came to Paris. We made progress on this and we co-chaired it with Prime Minister Modi and next month, I'll be in India to follow up."