French Pavilion at World Book Fair 2026 showcases literature, sustainability, and Indo-French dialogue

The French Pavilion at the World Book Fair 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, has been designed as an immersive and contemporary space celebrating literature, sustainability, and the enduring cultural dialogue between France and India.

Designed by The Design Village (TDV) in collaboration with Studio Archohm, the pavilion marks France’s participation as the Guest of Honor at the fair.

Conceived as a confluence of literature, architecture, and ecology, the pavilion presented works by French authors and publishers while highlighting long-standing Indo-French cultural ties.