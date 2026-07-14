French National Day observed in Puducherry

Puducherry: French nationals residing in Puducherry celebrated the 237th National day of the French Republic on Tuesday in collaboration with the territorial administration.
Puducherry District Collector A Kulothungan and the Deputy Consul General of France in Puducherry Jean Philippe Huther, were among those who paid homage at the statue of 'Soldat Inconnu' (Unknown Soldier) on the premises of French war memorial on the beach road here on the occasion of the French National day celebrations.
Puducherry was a former French colony.
Representatives of various organisations also placed wreaths at the statue. The band wing of Puducherry police played the national songs of India and France on the occasion.
Every year, July 14 is also observed as 'Bastille day' as it marks the storming of the Bastille prison in France and the beginning of the French Revolution in 1789.
The day also marks the triumph of the French people over tyranny and monarchy. The day has since been observed as a national festival day (Fete Nationale) and also the driving slogans of the revolution- liberty, equality and fraternity.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.