Indo-French research ties get boost as Philippe Baptiste visits ILBS

New Delhi: The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, hosted H E Philippe Baptiste, Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space, France, on Monday, for an interaction focused on strengthening Indo-French collaboration in higher education, research and innovation.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the visit centred on the Indo-French Liver & Metabolic Disease Network (InFLiMeN), its progress, and its future vision. The programme included a presentation on Indo-French collaboration, discussions on student and faculty exchange and training opportunities, interaction with ILBS faculty, and a visit to the Institute’s laboratories.



S K Sarin, Director, ILBS, briefed the Minister on the journey of InFLiMeN and its progress as an Indo-French collaborative platform in the field of liver and metabolic diseases. He outlined the vision of taking the collaboration to its next phase through the establishment of a physical Indo-French centre, which would provide a platform for scientists, faculty and students from India and France to work together on important and emerging challenges in biomedical research.



He also highlighted opportunities to expand the scope of the network by bringing together expertise in nanotechnology and materials science, with the aim of addressing fundamental questions in areas such as cancer and inflammation and creating new avenues for interdisciplinary and translational research.