Freedom fighters' life stories to be included in Bengal school and varsity syllabi

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS): The biographies of legendary freedom fighters will be included in the syllabus at all levels, from primary school to university in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Tuesday.
He made this announcement while addressing a programme on “Khudiram Bose Atmabalidan Divas” (Martyrdom Day of legendary Indian freedom fighter from Bengal Khudiram Bose) in Keshpur, West Midnapore district.
The Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack against the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress regimes for neglecting the life histories of legendary freedom fighters in school or higher education syllabus.
“During the previous Trinamool Congress regime, a chapter was included in the school syllabus on Trinamool Congress’ agitation to drive away a small-car project from Singur in Hooghly district. Even the previous Left Front government did not want our students to know about the real history of the freedom movement in India. But the new government wants them to know about the sacrifices of our legendary freedom fighters,” the Chief Minister said.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that henceforth Khudiram Bose Atmabalidan Divas will be observed every year to pay homage to the great Indian freedom fighter, who was hanged by the British rulers in India on this date in 1908, when he was just 18 years old.
“Khudiram Bose so far had been confined to just four lines of the syllabus. That will not work. His history must be spread from school to university level. I am appealing to the education department for this. The mission is to spread patriotism and statesmanship under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister added.
The CM also said that the state government is taking initiatives to renovate the ancestral house of Khudiram Bose, which had remained neglected so far.
Since the new regime under CM Adhikari’s leadership came to power in West Bengal, the state government has taken to reviewing and revising the school syllabus. Earlier this month, the School Education Minister, Dipak Burman, said that the new school syllabus in the state will be effective from the 2028 academic year.
He also said that the syllabus committee has started work on preparing a long-term roadmap to improve the development of current and future generations of the state. “Hence, in the 2027 academic year, the existing textbooks will be retained and reviewed. However, the government has a clear plan to bring about a major restructuring of the state's education system and curriculum in the 2028 academic year,” the state School Education Minister said on August 4
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.