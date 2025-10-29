Free Wi-Fi at all degree colleges in Tripura

Tripura has made history as the first Indian state to provide Wi-Fi connectivity to all government general degree colleges.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new facilities in 11 institutions, marking the completion of the state's digital infrastructure project.

Officials claimed the project is a significant step toward improving higher education through technology, with thousands of students and faculty members now having dependable internet connection, according to PTI.

The Wi-Fi project, which began in October last year, was deployed in two stages. The first phase connected 19 colleges over a 100 Mbps backbone network, while the freshly established second phase served the remaining 11 institutions.

Each college has been outfitted with around 20 wireless access points to ensure continuous campus coverage. The project, which costs Rs 12.32 crore, aims to make online learning, research, and collaboration seamless across campuses.

Chief Minister Saha stated that the effort is part of the government's larger ambition to merge technology and education.

“It bridges the digital divide, encourages collaboration, innovation, and enhances digital literacy among students,” he said.

At the event, the Chief Minister also announced the expansion of the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY), which pays Rs 5,000 to college students to purchase mobile phones.

“Earlier, only final-year students of government general degree colleges were eligible for the assistance. Now, first- and second-year students will also be covered. This will certainly boost digital education,” Saha said.